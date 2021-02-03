Anambra: Fuss over resignation of a ‘super’ commissioner

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the intrigues that led to the recent resignation of Anambra State Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko

The story started like a rumour during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Anambra State that the then Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko, would soon be sacked from the cabinet of Chief Willie Obiano.

It was not clear however when it would be and the government’s spokesmen refused to clear the air over the rumour, while the embattled commissioner continued his field work, enforcing the lockdown.

After the lockdown, tongues began to wag that a major cabinet reshuffle was looming and that five commissioners would be removed, while new ministries would be created. These apprehensions were however put to rest when all that were expected was reduced to mere swapping of roles in the cabinet. Madubuko was sent to the Ministry of Culture, Diaspora and Tourism and was replaced by the then Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Afam Mbanefo.

But the fears were yet to be over, when trouble started again for Madubuko, with over 27petitions were filed against him and all of them coming from the Ministry of Transport. The ghost of the infighting, back stabbing, allegations and gangup had continued to hunt Madubuko even after he had left the ministry.

It is however not a novelty in Anambra State for such internal wrangling to play out as successive administrations in the state had had their fair share of rumble in the cabinet. Madubuko had first served as Commissioner for Trade and Commerce before he was redeployed to the Transport ministry and while in the Commerce ministry, similar inhouse fighting came to the fore before he swapped roles with Chief Uchenna Okafor, who was in the Ministry of Transport.

It is not in doubt that there are super ministries in Anambra State that have never stopped being the hot bed of controversies. The ministries of Works, Transport, Commerce, Environment and Sports (the state at the moment has no ministry of Sports but Sports Commission) have always witness such infighting.

These ministries, in the past, witnessed controversial episodes that sentenced some successive commissioners to the abyss of villains and ultimately painted a gory picture of the government in power at that time. The Transport ministry, for instance, has always been a theater of war due to actions of desperate transporters, task forces and park leaders all in a bid to have full control of revenue.

It is either the sitting commissioner dances to their tune and remain in office or he dances to the macabre tune that will ultimately sack him from the cabinet. The case is the same with the other ministries, especially the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, where market leaders are always at daggers drawn with rivals and quantum of gossips find their way to the governor’s office through in-laws, old school mates and family members, all aimed at the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Many at times, 80 per cent of the revenue go into private bank accounts with pseudo company names, while the state coffers grow lean year in and year out. Should the commissioner fail to align with the thin gods, the governor would be compelled to remove or transfer him to a less lucrative ministry. Hence when Madubuko was in the saddle he could not have been dressed with the robe of a monk or a priest but that of a foe despite whatever he may have done well. However, he told his own side of the story through a post on the state Executive Council WhatsApp group. He wrote: “My dear colleagues, l wish to officially notify you of my resignation.

I have on the 11th of December 2020 resigned my position as commissioner. It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state. Indeed, it was a three years of actionpacked lessons both positive and negative. I must sincerely thank the governor for the opportunity to serve.

“When l was appointed commissioner in 2018, the governor directed me to block all revenue leakages. That l did without looking at faces. In the course of fighting corrupt individuals holding the state revenue on the throat, all manners of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor, accusing me of several misdeeds, particularly destabilizing our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and advising the governor to remove me before l do more harm to the party. “On several occasions, agents of darkness tried bribing me with millions of the naira.

I arrested these criminals, which was also applauded by the governor at the exco meetings. Within these three years, l have been redeployed to three key ministries in the state as commissioner. First, was as Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce. Second, was as Commissioner for Road, Rail and Water Transportation and finally as Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism. In those Ministries, l performed above average.

“With all these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back in several forms. I now understand clearly why Nigeria (nay Africa) can never develop like Europe.

I came down from Australia to help in developing our state just like some of you were invited from different parts of the globe. “True to my belief, l worked tirelessly to actualize that dream. In working to meet the target, we set-up mobile courts and jailed several revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue, which were applauded by the governor at various exco meetings. I fought various parasitic interests and jailed many of them.

I stepped on toes risking my own life for the survival of the state. Those toes l stepped on are now in the prowl for my life. I am no longer safe as l speak. on three different occasions, l received baptism of fire by unknown gunmen/ assassins. I was equally attacked severally at the Onitsha Main Market by the agents of the revenue criminals.

“All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state revenues into their private pockets to the detriments of the Anambra citizens. I am particularly happy that the governor acknowledged my positive and selfless contributions to the point of putting my on life on the line in the process of executing my assignments.

“During the COVID -19 pandemic lockdown, I and my team traversed and criss-crossed around the state day and night to ensure we protect our people from the dangerous virus. I recalled the governor phoning me together with his wife around 3.am during the pandemic drama and requesting me to have a rest.

The COVID-19 Saga provides an example of how bad our system has become. All our efforts to help the governor from all angles were unfortunately hijacked and framed in the bad light by forces of inordinate ambitions and insatiable greed. I watched my state being destroyed by a tiny cabal of renegades. “I advise the governor to rise up to the challenge of leadership and take charge of his government. This is because, at the end of it all, the governor alone takes all the glory for things done right and blames for things done wrong.

It requires courage, determination, persistence and political will. Unfortunately, these qualities are lacking. “In summary, l have balanced all and brought all to mind and decided to leave effective 11:59pm 31st December 2020. Once again, thank you all and remain blessed.

We shall meet again in higher echelon.” Madubuko may certainly not be the last to throw in the towel as there are others who are still hanging on the cliff and are being discharged by their benefactors and local government stakeholders. He may not be the saint but his story is the same with all those who served in the five super ministries and whose exit has remained controversial.

