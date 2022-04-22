Anambra, Global Fund to establish second oxygen plant

The Anambra State government has revealed plans to establish a second oxygen plant at Onitsha General Hospital, in partnership with Global Fund. Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, made this disclosure yesterday during an inspection tour of the general hospitals in Onitsha. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 8, 2019, the state government inaugurated a multi-million naira medical oxygen plant at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku in Awka.

Obidike said that the Onitsha Oxygen Plant was necessary to reduce the burden on the plant currently in operation. “The health sector is critical to Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, which is why he directed me to visit Onitsha to enable me to see what is on ground in the hospital and the deficiencies, with a view to solving them. “Theoxygenplant, which will be a massive one, is expected to be completed within 90 days to serve Onitsha and its environs. The oxygen plant will ensure that victims are resuscitated during emergency situations such as trauma as a result of accident, during labour or severe asthma and other health situations”, he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...