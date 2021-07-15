News

Anambra gov sacks 200 appointees for working against his interests

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has terminated the appointments of 200 of his aides said to have been working against the governor’s political interest. An official letter dated 6th July 2021, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Primus Odili, which was addressed to the Accountant- General of the state, directed that all salaries, incentives and benefits of those affected by the dismissal should be terminated forthwith.

“I write to communicate the approval of His Excel-lency, Dr. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State of the termination of appointments of the under listed appointees with immediate effect,” the letter said. Some of the affected political appointees, as published by the Chief of Staff, include Azubuike Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilizations; Prince Onyechi Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Lands; Mr. John Onyeakpa; Chika Gabriel Ibeneme, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Joseph Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant on Project Management (FADAMA); Esedo Ruth Uzochukwu, Special Assistant on Environment; Chidi Adi Ekwenugo, Senior Special Assistant ANSSIPA; and Ezekwelu Kingsley, Senior Special Assistant on Media, among others. The Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Jude Emecheta, expressed his disappointment that those the governor paid salaries could turn around to fight him. He said: “It is unfortunate that a man pays your salary, you work for him, and you think he was not doing things right.

If you think you cannot dance to the tune of your master, the only option available to you is to resign your appointment and not to be mischievous. The only option you have is to resign honourably instead of collecting his money, and use it to buy data to write against him.

