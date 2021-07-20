News

Anambra govt: Count us out of Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukeu

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C.Don Adinuba, has dissociated the people and government of Anambra State over the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Reacting to an online publication, which claimed that Governor Willie Obiano was one of two governors, who allegedly financed the re-arrest Kanu (IPOB), the commissioner claimed the publication was based on a statement credited to one Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman.

 

He said: “We are also surprised that SaharaReporters that published it could publish such a statement without bothering to hear from the Anambra State government in order to balance its story which is a cardinal principle of journalism “always hear the other side”.

 

“I am sure that If the online newspaper had attempted to speak to any state governmentofficial, itwould certainlyhavesteppeddown the story because it is not worththespaceallottedto it.”

