Anambra: Govt debunks return of ‘Bakassi Boys

Contrary to insinuations making the rounds that the ‘Bakassi Boys,’ a former militia group and security outfit has returned to Anambra State, the state government has debunked such insinuations, saying the security outfit has not been returned to the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba, while debunking the rumour yesterday, however, noted that Anambra remained the safest state in the country in spite of few security breaches in recent past. Adinuba, while reacting to the video going viral on social media and in circulation on the internet, purporting the alleged return of the Bakassi Boys, a proscribed security outfit in the state, hinted that no such thing happened in the state, and noted that Anambra State is peaceful, quiet and calm.

The Commissioner said: “An unidentified amateur video photographer had in a video claiming that the controversial security outfit known as Bakassi Boys, which was two decades ago used in Abia and Anambra states when the two neighbouring states were almost overrun by violent criminals, is back and this time in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The video went viral quickly because of its sensational appeal. A section of the mainstream media has publicised the video, thus giving it a veneer of credibility.

Like this: Like Loading...