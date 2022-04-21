Anambra govt partners police on speedy prosecution of cases

The Anambra State government and the state Police Command yesterday agreed to strengthen synergy for speedy dispensation of justice. The agreement was reached when the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, led top officials of the Ministry of Justice on a visit to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng.

Ifemeje noted that the visit was strategic in view of the critical role of the police play in administration of justice, saying: “We have come to visit the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to extend our hands of fellowship to him, and to find ways to partner the security agency on crime elimination, as well as to address insecurity to the barest minimum.”

The Commissioner added: “We understand the role of police in justice dispensation, and we discussed elaborately on virtual hearings and filtering of cases all in the bid to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state with minimal delay. “Governor Chukwuma Soludo is passionate about speedy administration of justice and that is why we are here to ask for cooperation from the police.”

