Anambra govt, traders move to boost revenue generation

Market leaders in various markets in Anambra State have expressed their support for the new administration in the state, under Governor Charles Soludo, especially on the governor’s effort to shore-up the state’s internally generated revenue through the markets.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Mr. Ike Samuel Chinedu, during a recent meeting with market leaders under the aegis of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), which was held at the Government House in Awka, the state capital, said the state wanted to increase its IGR from different markets in the state through trader’s tax, stall fee and sanitation levy. To achieve this, he said that the state with the cooperation of traders and leaders of different markets will embark on proper enumeration of stores and traders in the markets to ensure that what is due to the government is remitted as at and when due. Hesaid:“Wehadameeting with leaders of different markets in the state, and after the interaction, they submitted lists of stores in their various markets, and the number of traders in each market.”

