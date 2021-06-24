Anambra guber: Abiodun heads APC Primary C’ttee

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is to head the governorship primary committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State. The seven-member Committee also has Senator John Enoh as its Secretary. The primary is coming up on Saturday in Anambra State. Fourteen aspirants would be participating in the primary. Among the aspirants are: Chief George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Marcel Okoye. In the statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election. The Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021.” Othermembers of the Committeeare: H.E. (Barr.) UbaMaigari Ahmadu, Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed, Sylvester Imohanobe and Sen. John Enoh Secretary.
FIRS: Landlords, property agents to remit 6% on tenancy, lease agreement
Landlords and property agents are mandated to charge six per cent on tenancy transactions as Stamp Duty and remit same to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in line with the Stamp Duty Act. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was quoted in a statement issued yesterday by Director of Communications, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, […]
Easter: All will be well with Nigeria –Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday told Nigerians to have hope that things will be better for the country. Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel. He said, “I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience […]
A layman’s take on Udo Ekpenyong
On January 19 this year my phone rang far more than any other day in recent time. The conversation I had with all the callers from early morning to night of that Tuesday centred on one issue: the death of Udo Ekpenyong, who was barely six months in office as Akwa Ibom State Chairman […]
