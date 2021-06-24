Anambra guber: Abiodun heads APC Primary C’ttee

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is to head the governorship primary committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State. The seven-member Committee also has Senator John Enoh as its Secretary. The primary is coming up on Saturday in Anambra State. Fourteen aspirants would be participating in the primary. Among the aspirants are: Chief George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Marcel Okoye. In the statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election. The Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021.” Othermembers of the Committeeare: H.E. (Barr.) UbaMaigari Ahmadu, Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed, Sylvester Imohanobe and Sen. John Enoh Secretary.

Like this: Like Loading...