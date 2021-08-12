News

Anambra guber: Accord has all it takes to win – Igwedibia

The Chairman of Accord Party in Anambra State, Prince Bartho Igwedibia, has boasted that the governorship candidate of the party in the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has all it takes to contest and win the November 6 governorship election in the state.

In his address yesterday in Awka, during a world press conference to mark the official defection of Maduka to Accord Party, Igwedibia said no force can stop the party from hoisting its flag at the Agu Awka Government House on March 17, 2022. “Maduka, as a man, has all it takes to contest and win Anambra governorship election. He will not depend on donors; he will not depend on god-fathers.

This day is very memorable in the annals of our great party, Accord Party, because it marks the beginning of our bold step towards hoisting the flag of the party at the Anmmbra Government House. Godwin Maduka is a man of the people. “Hundreds of thousands of men and womenin Anambra will turn out in their numbers to cast their votes on November 6, 2021. Thousands of widows, youths and women, who were uplifted by Maduka will all join this movement; they will surely cast their votes, and will also defend their votes, and ensure that their votes count.”

