Anambra guber: APC, APGA fight dirty over court judgement

The duo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State yesterday took themselves to the cleaners over the Jigawa High Court judgement obtained by an APGA faction led by Chief Jude Okeke.

It will be recalled that the high court judgement, which was recently quashed by the Appeal Court of Kano Division, produced Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, as the gubernatorial candidate of APGA instead of Prof. Charles Soludo. Speaking during the courtesy visit of the newly-elected executive of the Correspondence Chapel Anambra State NUJ led by Chief Chuks Ilozue, the state Commissioner for Information, Chief C. Don Adinuba, accused the APC and the Director General of Andy Uba Campaign Organisation and Governor Hope Uzodimma, of sponsoring the high court judgement. Adinuba further said that APGA cannot be intimidated by the personalities of the APC campaign organization for its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, adding that what happened in Imo State cannot happen in Anambra State.

“We are not intimidated by that long list of APC governors and members of the National Assembly of APC extraction that are coming to support Andy Uba. “The APC candidate and his supporters are no match for Prof. Charles Soludo in experience, exposure, pedigree and connection. What experience do they have in politics and governance? What are their achievements in their respective states? In Imo State salaries and entitlements are being owed for months now and basic infrastructure in those APC states is recluse.”

