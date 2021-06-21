News

Anambra guber: APC aspirants petition Buni against Omo-Agege, Orji Kalu as panel head

Governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election have petitioned the National Caretaker Committee and Special Congress Committee Chairman, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni against approving Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege or Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Head of Zonal Committee for the State 2021 governorship election.

 

Three aspirants, who spoke but pleaded anonymity, said nine out of the 13 aspirants have appended their signature to the petition, adding that it would be forwarded to the National Chairman after the meeting of the aspirants in Awka on Sunday.

 

The petition, which hailed Omo-Agege and Orji Kalu’s credibility in heading the zonal committee, highlighted that the aspirants’ sole reason for rejecting the two legislators is that the two legislators have a strong tie with one of the aspirants, Senator Andy Ubah.

 

The aspirants said any of the two legislators would be too biased to achieve a semblance of equality and fair participation for all the aspirants. On Omo-Agege, the as  pirants said he lived with Andy Ubah in the US and would do anything possible to hand over the structure to him in the primary election.

 

On Orji Kalu, the aspirants argued that the former Abia State governor is very familiar with Anambra and close with virtually all the aspirants but has marriage ties with Ubah.

 

Whereas Kalu’s wife is related to Ubah’s family, Kalu’s sister, Hon. Nnenna Ukaeje is married to Ubah. The aspirants urged the Chairman to look for other leaders as credible and courageous as Omo-Agege and Orji Kalu but with no personal ties with any of the aspirants.

