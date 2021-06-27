Politics

Anambra guber: APC aspirants reject Abiodun c’ttee primary election result

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi and Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Moghalu heads to court

 

 

APC aspirants for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, as well as local government chairmen of the party in the state have described as disappointing the announcement of the result of the June 26 primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, when no election was held.

Speaking on behalf of others after rising from a crucial meeting of the aspirants and council chairmen of the party, Sunday, in Awka, one of the aspirants, George Moghalu, said the party did not hold its primary election as scheduled.

“There was no APC primary election in Anambra. The opportunity was not provided for the party to choose its flag bearer for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

“APC primary election was slated for June 26 in Anambra, and aspirants went out of their ways to mobilise supporters at the ward levels; but unfortunately, the elections did not hold. The election did not hold; but the committee led by a sitting governor, Dapo Abiodun, went ahead to announce a fake result that was written in the bedroom, and they wanted us to accept it.

“What we’re doing is to reaffirm our stand in rejecting the process. What they’re doing is to endanger our party in Anambra; they fail to understand that whatever they do at this level has a way of backfiring at the main election,” he said.

Moghalu, who is also the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) urged the party to conduct a free and fair primary for the purpose of electing a credible candidate; adding that if after their protest, nothing happened, they would be tempted to take an action.

Although it has been learnt on good authority that he would be heading to court today to contest the result.

Incidentally, before the aspirants called for postponement of the primary on Saturday, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige had called for the rescheduling of the primary.

However, speaking on behalf of the 21 local government chairmen of the party, chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Tony Atuenyi, expressed sadness over the development; saying that the party faithful trooped out in their numbers to choose their guber candidate; but they were disappointed that they went home without exercising their franchise.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

