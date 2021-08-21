News

Anambra Guber: APGA inaugurates campaign committee, warns against plot to rig polls

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state yesterday inaugurated a 4,221 man campaign committee for the candidate of the party Prof Charles Soludo. The party also announced zero tolerance to the alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Gov Hope Uzodimma to conquer the state in the November governorship election.

The committee is made up of the National campaign committee led by Gov Willie Obiano and members of the National Working Committee NWC while the local committee is led by the Secretary To the Anambra state government SSG Prof Solo Chukwulobelu. Speaking at the occasion, Gov Willie Obiano, warned that the party would resist any attempt or plans by the other leading two parties, the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP to rig the election.

“We have heard about some other political parties have concluded arrangements to conquer Anambra state and we wish to state that this plan will not work because this state belongs to APGA and no other party and with a candidate like Prof Charles Soludo we are coasting to victory; he said. Corroborating Obidigwe’s position the National Chairman of the party Chief Victor Oyeh and the former National chairman Chief Victor Umeh noted that they know the antecedence of the two Political parties in the mayhem on the state. Candidate of the party Prof Charles Soludo dismissed all the litigations against his candidacy as a plot to impose an unpopular person on Anambra people adding that it was a well- written script by some cabals that is being played in a bid to certify their selfish gains.

