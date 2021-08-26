News

Anambra guber: Appeal Court adjourns ruling on Ozigbo, Uba case

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal Enugu Division on Wednesday adjourned ruling on the appeal brought before it by Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Senator Ugochukwu Uba over the authentic candidate of the PDP for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. On July 5, Uba, who is laying claim to the party’s ticket for the election, instituted a suit against the PDP, Ozigbo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), wherein he challenged Ozigbo’s candidature for the election.

Barely 24 hours after he instituted the suit, Justice O.A. Nwabunike of an Anambra State High Court granted an ex parte injunction restraining INEC from recognizing Ozigbo. However, Ozigbo appealed the judgment with an application for a stay of execution that was granted by the Court of Appeal on August 2, 2021. During yesterday’s sitting, lead counsel for Ozigbo, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), drew the attention of Justice Dongban Mensa, to some motions filed in the course of instituting the suit, which events had overtaken. The court obliged him and subsequently struck out the motions, and thereafter adjourned the case.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

190 Reps sponsor 1,097 bills in 18 months

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Gbaja, Abbas, Ibrahim, Monguno lead   170 yet to sponsor any bill   One hundred and ninety members of the House of Representatives have sponsored a total of 1,097 out of the 1,546 bills initiated by the 9th National Assembly since inauguration 18 months ago.   However, 170 lawmakers in the lower chamber are yet […]
News

In Rivers, its more road networks, less stress for residents

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

It was only a few days ago that riverine dwellers residing in communities along the Opobo/ Bonny/Andoni waterways travelled by road for the first time in their existence. Rather than travelling only through water, they now have the option of travelling by land. Now they could either drive or be driven to their communities, which […]
News

Labour to FG: Electricity tariff, fuel price hike have erased minimum wage gains

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Meeting ends in deadlock The organised labour yesterday tackled the Federal Government over the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff saying, the gains recorded with the signing of the national minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammau Buhari have been erased. Labour made this known at a dialogue on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica