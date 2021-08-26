Anambra guber: Appeal Court adjourns ruling on Ozigbo, Uba case

The Court of Appeal Enugu Division on Wednesday adjourned ruling on the appeal brought before it by Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Senator Ugochukwu Uba over the authentic candidate of the PDP for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. On July 5, Uba, who is laying claim to the party’s ticket for the election, instituted a suit against the PDP, Ozigbo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), wherein he challenged Ozigbo’s candidature for the election.

Barely 24 hours after he instituted the suit, Justice O.A. Nwabunike of an Anambra State High Court granted an ex parte injunction restraining INEC from recognizing Ozigbo. However, Ozigbo appealed the judgment with an application for a stay of execution that was granted by the Court of Appeal on August 2, 2021. During yesterday’s sitting, lead counsel for Ozigbo, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), drew the attention of Justice Dongban Mensa, to some motions filed in the course of instituting the suit, which events had overtaken. The court obliged him and subsequently struck out the motions, and thereafter adjourned the case.

