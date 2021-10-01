Anambra guber aspirant, Azubogu’s pilot driver killed, another abducted

…Ajali Police Station burnt

A governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three term member of the National Assembly representing Nnewi North and South federal Constituency, Chief Chris Azubogu, yesterday escaped being abducted as his pilot driver was killed and another driver in his convoy abducted by gunmen at Nnewi, Anambra State. This is coming as gunmen stormed the Ajali Police Station and set it ablaze, also burning a branded campaign vehicle. It is not clear yet the number of deaths or casualties as at the time of this report, but it was alleged that some Policemen were killed.

The gunmen were said to have stormed a funeral ceremony at Ukpo Nnewi South Local Government Area collected arms from security operatives at the occasion and headed to Nnewi town where they kidnapped the lawmaker. Similarly, some gubernatorial candidates in the November governorship election in Anambra have gone into hiding following several killings by gunmen. Also, banners and bill boards bearing campaign massages are being pulled down while branded campaign vehicles have disappeared from the streets of Anambra State as well as vehicles bearing government plate numbers. Also, Nigerian coat of arms and flags have been removed from public and government buildings for fear of the attack by gunmen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached on phone to confirm the incident. Similarly, there is heavy police presence in Anambra State as the Police Special Squad Commando with over 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers taking over major security flash points at the River Niger bridge head, Upper Iweka, Nkpor, Abagana, Amawbia bye pass to the Enugu- Onitsha express way as well as Oba junction along Onitsha- Owerri express way. Also, officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSDC have been deployed to their respective duty posts.

