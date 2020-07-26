Anambra guber aspirants to AFI: We’ll pay attention to major towns

Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a group of lecturers in tertiary institutions has reinstated their commitment towards the support for good governance.

In a release signed by its National Coordinator Onyeizugbe; National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and their Anambra State Coordinator, Dr. Uche Ngenegbo, the group said that governance has been so bastardised in Nigeria and that everyone should show interest in governance using their peculiar capacities.

Also, they said they would actively act as a gadfly that would not only join in pointing out incidences of bad governance in any administration, prescribing what should be done to get it right in terms of good policies, but also interfacing with those desirous of public posts to ensure that the best among them emerges.

