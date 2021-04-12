Anambra guber: Azubogu, Etiaba, Onyemelukwe unite to secure PDP ticket

In a bid to ensure that an indigene of Nnewi community, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, secures the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, three aspirants from the community, gunning for the governorship seat under the PDP umbrella, have agreed to work together.

The aspirants include Chris Azubogu, three times member of the House of Representatives; Emeka Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and son of former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba; as well as Chidi Onyemelukwe, former deputy governorship candidate of PDP at the 2017 governorship election in Anambra, and daughter of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alex Ekwueme.

Speaking during a reception organised for the chairman of the PDP in Nnewi North LGA, Nonso Amamchukwu, at the weekend, Azubogu advised that instead of the trio fighting dirty over the PDP ticket, and probably losing out to aspirants from other areas, they must be united to ensure that one of them picks the ticket.

“We have capable aspirants from Nnewi; two men and one woman. Each of us is more than qualified to rule Anambra State as governor. But we must not dwell on the euphoria of our credibility and qualifications and lose out. “Our common goal is to ensure that one of us picks the ticket.

When that happens, others will cue in, and make sure that PDP wins the general election. We cannot afford to divide our delegates and supporters; we must not compromise our chances this time around,” Azubogu advised.

Also speaking, Mr. Emeka Etiaba noted that if Nnewi loses the opportunity to produce Anambra governor in March, 2022, the industrial town had to wait for the next 24 years. He said: “Previous governors of this state were made by Nnewi people. Go to the records.

This time, we want to make it for ourselves. To make this possible, the three individuals from Nnewi seeking PDP ticket must work in harmony. Among all the aspirants, one person will pick the ticket. We must work together, so that one of us will pick the ticket; so that at the end of the day, Nnewi will produce next governor of the state under the PDP platform.”

On her part, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe said either of the three could change the fortunes of Anambra State if elected. “We have a woman; we have two men among us. If Anambra wanted a woman, we would give them; if they wanted a man, we would give them.

“The most important thing is that we should work together. We have our peculiar aspirations; but our collective aspiration is to produce governor of Nnewi extraction. This will start by us making efforts to secure ticket of our party; then, face the general election with unity of purpose. By the grace of God, we shall get there.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of PDP in Nnewi North Local Government Area, Nonso Amamchukwu, said the ceremony was to bring PDP members in the area together, in order to form a common force for the coming governorship election.

He advised all PDP members and supporters to register for the ongoing party revalidation exercise and also ensure that they get their voter’s cards ready for the general election come November 6, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...