Anambra guber: Bianca, Three APGA BOT members return to party

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,

The Reconciliation and Peace Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), headed by former National Chairman of the party, Sen. Victor Umeh Thursday recorded a major success when it announced that widow of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Amb Bianca Ojukwu and three founding members of the party and Board of Trustees (BOT) members have returned to the party’s fold.

The committee, which was set up by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, was charged with the responsibility of reconciling all factions and aggrieved members of the party ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state.

Also the party is awaiting the return of embattled factional gubernatorial candidate of the party Hon Chukwuma Umeoji who has been neck deep in a legal battle over the candidacy and leadership of the party.

According to Sen. Umeh, who spoke with reporters in Awka yesterday, Amb Bianca Ojukwu had meetings with us when we paid her a visit recently and she agreed to return to our fold and work for the victory of the party in the November governorship election in the state.

“We visited her and after fruitful discussions she accepted to join us back to the party and she is now championing the party’s campaign for the November election,” he said.

Bianca Ojukwu had left the party following the outcome of the National Assembly Primary election of the party which did not favour her.

