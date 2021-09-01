News Top Stories

Anambra Guber: Buhari receives, endorses APC’s candidate, Andy Uba

Chairman, Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that it would be easy for his party to win the November 6 guber poll because President Muhammadu Buhari’s name opens doors in that part of the country.

Uzodinma made this declaration yesterday in his remarks after the President received and blessed the APC’s flagbearer, Sen. Andy Uba, at the Presidential Villa. The Imo State governor assured the President that he would deliver his message, which would translate into victory for the APC at the governorship election in Anambra State. He thanked the President for making the job easier: “Because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria. Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people have joined our party today because of it. By the grace of God, we will be successful.” The President, while officially receiving Uba, said: “I am happy to formally welcome you.

I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.” Uba was accompanied to the Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also Chairman, Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs. Mala-Buni said APC daily receives new entrants from Anambra State, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi, adding that: “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

Responding to a ques-tion on how he intended to work with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, his long term political foe, Uba said: “Chris Ngige and I have a very cordial relationship. For the sake of the party we have said that we’re going to work together to make sure our party wins.” The APC flagbearer denied any rift within the rank of his immedi- ate family even when the flagbearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ugochukwu Uba is his blood brother

