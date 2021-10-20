Anambra guber: Candidates move campaigns to Lagos

The battleground for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State seems to have shifted hundreds of kilometres away to Lagos State as most of the candidates have moved their respective campaign structures to the country’s commercial capital due to the security situation in their home state.

The poll is scheduled for November 6, but there have been concerns as a result of incessant attacks on government facilities and killings in the state by persons described as unknown gunmen.

The scary security situation has forced some of the governorship candidates to suspend their campaigns across the 21 local government areas of Anambra State but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insists on going ahead with the election.

Rather than canvassing for votes at home, the candidates have been criss-crossing major markets in Lagos, meeting with their kinsmen, who are predominantly traders as well as holding Town Hall meetings with other stakeholders.

The move by the governorship candidates is aimed at getting Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos to endorse their respective bid, and most importantly, to get them to influence the choice of their kith and kin back home.

Among those who have so far taken the campaign and consultation of stakeholders to Lagos, include the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ben Etiaba of the Action Alliance (AA).

Others are Dr. Godwin Maduka of Accord Party (AP), Akachukwu Nwankpo of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Obiora Nwankwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

A Town Hall meeting has also been organised by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos State, where some of the candidates presented their respective manifestoes to Anambra indigenes, resident in Lagos.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, last week, met with traders of Anambra extraction at the Alaba International Market, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) as well as the Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market to solicit for their support for his ambition.

Ubah, who was accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Okey Eze, on the campaign tour, also visited the Agric Building Materials Market, Odunade Market and United Marbles and Allied Products Market. New Telegraph also learnt that the APC candidate, Andy Uba, at the weekend, hosted some Lagos-based Anambra businessmen, an event he used to intimate them on his plans for the state.

Soludo, who is the candidate of the ruling party in the state (APGA), on his part, addressed his kinsmen at a Town Hall meeting organised by his support groups in conjunction with the Lagos State chapter of APGA at the weekend.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was accompanied by a former National Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh and the Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Prf. Solo Chukwulobelu, among other chieftains of the party. Soludo, who decried the security situation in the South-East geopolitical zone, said those plotting to rig the November 6 governorship election are the ones sponsoring the crisis in Anambra State.

He acknowledged that although most Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos are not eligible to vote in their home state, there is the need for them to educate their kith and kin at home on the need to return APGA to power

