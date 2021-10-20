News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Candidates move campaigns to Lagos

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri Comment(0)

The battleground for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State seems to have shifted hundreds of kilometres away to Lagos State as most of the candidates have moved their respective campaign structures to the country’s commercial capital due to the security situation in their home state.

 

The poll is scheduled for November 6, but there have been concerns as a result of incessant attacks on government facilities and killings in the state by persons described as unknown gunmen.

 

The scary security situation has forced some of the governorship candidates to suspend their campaigns across the 21 local government areas of Anambra State but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insists on going ahead with the election.

Rather than canvassing for votes at home, the candidates have been criss-crossing major markets in Lagos, meeting with their kinsmen, who are predominantly traders as well as holding Town Hall meetings with other stakeholders.

 

The move by the governorship candidates is aimed at getting Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos to endorse their respective bid, and most importantly, to get them to influence the choice of their kith and kin  back home.

 

Among those who have so far taken the campaign and consultation of stakeholders to Lagos, include the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ben Etiaba of the Action Alliance (AA).

 

Others are Dr. Godwin Maduka of Accord Party (AP), Akachukwu Nwankpo of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Obiora Nwankwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

 

A Town Hall meeting has also been organised by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos State, where some of the candidates presented their respective manifestoes to Anambra indigenes, resident in Lagos.

 

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, last week, met with traders of Anambra extraction at the Alaba International Market, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA)  as well as the Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market to solicit for their support for his ambition.

 

Ubah, who was accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Okey Eze, on the campaign tour, also visited the Agric Building Materials Market, Odunade Market and United Marbles and Allied Products Market. New Telegraph also learnt that the APC candidate, Andy Uba, at the weekend, hosted some Lagos-based Anambra businessmen, an event he used to intimate them on his plans for the state.

 

Soludo, who is the candidate of the ruling party in the state (APGA), on his part, addressed his kinsmen at a Town Hall meeting organised by his support groups in conjunction with the Lagos State chapter of APGA at the weekend.

 

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was accompanied by a former National Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh and the Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Prf. Solo Chukwulobelu, among other chieftains of the party. Soludo, who decried the security situation in the South-East geopolitical  zone, said those plotting to rig the November 6 governorship election are the ones sponsoring the crisis in Anambra State.

 

He acknowledged that although most Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos are not eligible to vote in their home state, there is the need for them to educate their kith and kin at home on the need to return APGA to power

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Activist faults FG, Keyamo over N20,000 SPW jobs

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State-based human rights activist, Patrick Eholor, yesterday said that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo was not fair enough to the Nigerian graduates on his projection of payment of N20,000 monthly stipends, as part of the Federal Government Special Work Programme (SWP). The programme, under the Federal Government employment programme […]
News

200trn cubit feet of natural gas, our opportunity to rebirth our economy – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has described Nigeria’s huge natural gas deposit as an opportunity for Nigeria to re-invent its economy. This is also as the Minister commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for being a far-sighted governor by choosing to partner with the Federal Government to […]
News

CAR President wins re-election

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won Central African Republic’s Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53% of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday. “Faustin-Archange Touadera, having received the absolute majority of the vote in the first round with 53.9%, is declared winner,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica