Anambra guber: Confusion as PDP holds parallel primaries

Ugochukwu Uba emerges in Chris Uba’s congress

APC aspirants protest non conduct of primary election

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday conducted parallel gubernatorial primary elections, which led to the nomination of two candidates.

At the St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School, Awka, where the Chris Uba led faction of the PDP held its election, his elder brother, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, emerged winner of the exercise, polling 275 votes to beat Godwin Ezeemo, who had 114 votes.

Aside from Ezeemo, who was present at the Uba-led faction of PDP’s congress, the rest of the aspirants were at the Women Development Centre(WDC) which was still accrediting delegates as at 6.30pm. But the duo of Comrade Tony Nwoye and Barrister Emeka Etiaba, SAN, withdrew from the contest, protesting the Constitution of the delegates for the election, which was confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shauibu, who led the committee for the election in place of the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom.

But the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress APC said that they would not accept the outcome of the primary election, which was not conducted.

Addressing reporters yesterday, seven gubernatorial aspirants of the APC led by Chief George Moghalu, said that no election took place in the state, adding that electoral materials came too late.

The aspirants said that they would not accept any result from the exercise, adding that any of such result must have been manufactured from the air.

They further called for the resignation of Chief Jakpo Abiodun, who was to conduct the primary election, alleging partiality. According to Etiaba, his withdrawal was based on the FCT High Court judgement of 2017, adding that the manner the election was being conducted showed that a particular aspirant has been positioned to be delivered. Meanwhile, the PDP said the primary election was strictly in compliance with court pronouncements.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-East Zone, Mr Elochukwu Okeke, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Awka. Etiaba and Nwoye had alleged that a fraudulent delegates’ list was being used for the exercise. Okeke described the allegation as unfounded, adding that the exercise was being conducted in compliance with the multiple legal pronouncements concerning the exercise.

“The PDP is simply obeying all the multiple legal pronouncements to ensure that those whose delegate’s status were nullified by the courts are not participating,” he said.

The zonal publicity secretary also dismissed a parallel governorship primary being held by an aggrieved group in the party. He said that the parallel primaries purportedly being conducted at Paul University had no endorsement by the national leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants, Dr. Godwin Maduka, said that the elimination of some hitherto statutory delegates through court pronouncements was not expected to negatively affect the exercise. Maduka said that any candidate that emerged from the contest would be supported by all the contestants, provided that the exercise was transparent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member electoral panel headed by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue is at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre recognised by the PDP leadership.

The aspirants at the centre included Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Mr Val Ozigbo, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Chuma Nzeribe and Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe. Others are Dr. Winston Udeh, Chief Jonny Maduaforkwa, Mr Obiora Okonkwo and Mrs Genevieve Ekwechi

