Anambra guber: Could the state be up for sale?

On November 6, Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano having nearly exhausted the two terms pursuant to Section 182(1)[b] of the 1999 Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, will be getting set to transfer the baton. Arguably, his administration sustained the momentum. In fact, it could be argued that Anambra has the most proficient administrations from the era of Chris Ngige who pigheadedly pulled down ‘godfatherism’ after things fell apart between him and his PDP-godfathers branded as ‘OBJ Boys’. It was a tough ‘do-or-die’ battle between Ngige and then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for control of the state. No doubt all the candidates for the Anambra poll are prima facie qualified having attained the mandatory age of 35years as stipulated, however, looking at the interest of the state, majority may not satisfactorily fly the cart. The interest of the state should override personal interests. To sustain the enviable progress recorded over the years should be the utmost priority of Ndi-Anambra. Of course, the candidates’ profiles indicate they have individually recorded signi icant accomplishments in their respective vocations. This is commendable. Almost everyone one of them can lead organisations, however, on different heights. The ‘Light of the Nation’ as ‘baptized’ with its enviable accomplishments has set a standard that must be sustained. Most states in the country particularly in the South-East are looking up to Anambra as a pacesetter on account of good leadership it has consecutively maintained. In other words, Ndi- Anambra must resist egocentrism and extreme political intrigues at this time. Ndi-Anambra should endorse a candidate with proven managerial capability – managed capital and human resources credibly with economic growth and contemporary innovations. Nothing beats administrative experience. Short-and long-term economic development cannot be gathered by embryonic struggles. Looking at the aspirants, one undeniable fact is that each of them has excelled one way or the other. Particularly, none is lacking in terms of money which is also important. In fact, all of them are philanthropists with many chieftaincy titles. Some had supported the less-privileged in the society. Some had supported communities with funds and social amenities. Some have supported churches. These good gestures must be appreciated irrespective of motives. In private enterprise, they have chains of businesses running to their credits, thus prudence established. That is to say that the ‘Light of the Nation’ is no doubt endowed with human resources. But taking a look at the standard the state has sustained vis-à-vis economic growth through preceding administrations up to the present, it suggests that though all the contenders could score high in their respective endeavours, majority may not be sufficiently stout as to step into the big shoes to steer the affairs of the state from the point the incumbent will vacate. To call a spade a spade, Anambra Government House is a big shoe yearning for a strong leg in terms of managerial skills; otherwise, it will drop in value and worth. The space cannot be properly occupied with mere private business acumen or philanthropic activities but proficiency in corporate governance and economic spheres. If being a philanthropist and street man can produce good leadership, governor of Ekiti State then, Ayo Fayose with his ‘Stomach Infrastructure Ministry’ could have taken Ekiti to enviable heights. Fayose didn’t only flex with the masses, he actually moved on motorcycles, not power-bikes, and shared, ate roasted plantain and groundnuts with the grassroots. Fayose also shared foodstuffs, cash and petty things. On the international scene, former US President, Donald Trump’s political career at the White House for four years should be an eye-opener. Nemo dat quod non habet rules states: “no one gives what they do not have”. Trump managed his chains of businesses ‘successfully’ as a magnate who hires and fires at will. But, that’s not the same with the public sector. Arguably, Trump failed woefully in managing public office. There’s a huge difference between steering a private business and a democratic government. Experience cannot be procured. Administrative knowhow comes by unswerving training garnered for a long period. Today, America is soaring, regaining its rightful position in space, and making progress from all sides through Joe Biden’s administration. This is noteworthy.

