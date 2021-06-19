Anambra Guber: Ekwunife, Okonkwo, 12 PDP aspirants lock horns

The month of June would certainly decide the fate of the 39 gubernatorial aspirants angling for the number one seat in Anambra State as most of the political parties have fixed the month for their primary elections. Interestingly, the two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may hold their primary elections on the same day and that no doubt would be a day of long knives.

While all other parties may have settled for the zoning of their tickets to Anambra South Senatorial District, the PDP is still battling with where the zoning should go. The party at the national level has not settled for Anambra South Senatorial District but this places the party on a time bomb waiting to either explode or implode. This has given strong indications that the 12 gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP might dump the party if it fails to nominate a candidate from Anambra South Senatorial District.

The 12 aspirants include, Hon Chris Azubogu, Bar Emeka Etiaba, Dr Godwin Maduka, Engr Godwin Ezeemo, Winston Udeh, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba Dr Ifedi Okwenna. Others are, Walter Okeke, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, Valentine Ozigbo, Jonny Maduafokwa and Hon Chuma Nzeribe . But the duo of Sen Uche Ekwunife and Chief Obiora Okonkwo have dismissed the demand of the 12 aspirants from Anambra South contending that the “governance of Anambra state cannot be reduced to a mere representative position,” while insisting that the primary election should be thrown open for contest.

The 12 PDP aspirants from Anambra South Senatorial District said in a resolution, which they jointly signed that; “Based on the provisions of Article 7(2) (c) of the PDP constitution which provides for the principle of zoning in our party to ensure equity, fairness and natural justice and based on the prevailing zoning principles existing and being practiced currently in Anambra State governorship election, we the undersigned hereby demand that the zoning principle be applied in the nomination and selection of the PDP candidate in the upcoming PDP governorship primaries in Anambra State.

“By the said principle of zoning, the governorship of Anambra State devolve to Anambra South having regard to the fact that Central has governed for 11 years, North eight years and South less than four years and six months. “All the members of this forum do undertake to support any one of them from the South who emerges through a credible process as the party’s flag bearer after the June 26th PDP primary election.” It was reliably gathered that plans have been perfected to dump the party if a Southerner is not nominated as the candidate of the party and this has drawn the anger of Senator Uche Ekwunife and Chief Obiora Okonkwo. According to Ekwunife, the issue of zoning cannot apply when we are talking about the governance of Anambra State, and at a time when all hands must be on deck to take Anambra State to the next level people are talking about zoning. “It is all about good governance and capacity irrespective of where one comes from, and the next governor will not be governor of Anambra South alone but that of the entire Anambra State.”

Obiora Okonkwo who is from Anambra Central District who spoke through his media aide, Mr Achilus Ukaegbu, recalled that in August last year the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party made it clear that the party is not interested in zoning but wishes to nominate a candidate that can win election for the party and that even the zonal working committee of the party also reiterated the position of the national leadership of the party. When contacted, the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said that the party would provide a level playing ground for free, fair and credible primary election and assured the aspirants not to lose sleep over the exercise.

Nwobu no doubt is facing one of his greatest challenges ever in politics for him to be presiding over the affairs and battle of the 16 political heavy weights who on their own can comfortably execute the gubernatorial election with or without the sponsorship of the party. However the picture of what might play out in Anambra PDP governorship primary election is clearer now with Senator Ekwunife on one side, Obiora Okonkwo on the other end and the other 12 gubernatorial aspirants on the far side.

UCHE EKWUNIFE

This two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives and two-term member of the Senate is no push over in this all important exercise. She is from Igbo Ukwu in Aguata Local Government area of Anambra South Senatorial District but married into Agukwu Nri in Anaocha Local Government area of Anambra Central District, where she represents. She is one of the first three contenders for the ticket of the PDP and any aspirant that underestimates her is doing so at his or her own peril. Her supporters are of the view that there have been cases, where women, who married from other states have gone home to contest election and win in their home states. Such women include Senator Stella Odua, representing Anambra North Senatorial District though she is married to a man from Delta State, Mrs Josephine Anenih from Amawbia in Anambra State was Minister of Women Affairs married to former Minister for Works from Edo State, Anthony Anenih and she has been contesting and winning election in Anambra. The argument that a married woman has no inheritance in her father’s house has been quashed by a Supreme Court judgement, which gave women legal claim to their father’s property, which covers contesting electio

n in their home states. Apparently there are strong permutations that the 12 aspirants from Anambra South would certainly share the votes from the south during the primary election and the likes of Ekwunife would surely record votes from the south. Being the senator representing Anambra Central District, she has the capacity to secure a quantum of delegates that would vote for her and then battle Chief Obiora Okonkwo who is from the south hence her chances of winning the primary election of the PDP are high. The battle ground is apparently in Anambra North Senatorial District, where a former gubernatorial candidate of APC and PDP, Comrade Tony Nwoye, is the only aspirant from the district and he cannot be wished away by any serious aspirant. It won’t be out of place to predict that Ekwunife would get votes from Anambra North Senatorial District during the primary election.

OBIORA OKONKWO

He is PDP personified and he commands followership among members and gladiators of Anambra politics. He has for long been involved in Anambra politics and he has made great contributions to the sustenance of the position of Anambra State PDP Chairman, Nwobu. Aside from Ekwunife, there is no other contender from Anambra Central Senatorial District and this is to the advantage of Okonkwo, and his structure in Anambra North cannot be wished away. Obiora Okonkwo is experienced in the PDP politics and the 12 aspirants from the south are probably unaware of his capacity to win the election hence while the aspirants battle the leadership of the party over the issue of zoning they should be mindful of Okonkwo’s capacity.

POLITICS OF DEFECTION

The 12 aspirants who may be contemplating working for another political party or defecting to another party have to consider the grave implications of their plot. It is being canvassed that the PDP can be compelled to go for a southern candidate if they go for consensus among themselves and produce one aspirant to contest against Ekwunife and Okonkwo, which is not likely at this point. None of these aspirants is willing to step down for another in order to pull the party candidacy down south as they all represent tin gods within their own little empires. Similarly it is not only the 12 aspirants that were said to be considering defecting to other parties as it was alleged that Okonkwo, Dr Godwin Maduka are also giving the idea a consideration. It is speculated that Okonkwo is looking at Labour Party (LP), while Maduka is considering going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) if they fail to get the ticket of the party. But Achilus Ukaegbu, Media Assistant to Okonkwo dismissed the allegation, and insisted that his boss is coasting to victory and has remained a loyal party member to the core. “Some fifth columnists are at work and they know that Chief Obiora Okonkwo is the man to beat and none of these aspirants can contain his capacity and formidable structure at the moment. “We have no business going to any other political party for no reason whatsoever and our supporters should discountenance those unfounded stories,” he said. Dr Edozie Madu, who spoke for Dr Godwin Maduka told Saturday: “We are not going anywhere, why should we leave the party when we are close to victory this month? “Dr Godwin Maduka has invested in the party greatly and he has shown loyalty to the party and he cannot at this point begin to think of going to another party,” he said. For the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the emergence of Prof. Charles Soludo as candidate would not generate much dust compared to the looming horror that would certainly play out in the PDP.

