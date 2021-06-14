Anambra guber: Extend zoning to gender, others –Onyemelukwe

A female governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has suggested that the zoning arrangement as canvassed by many in Anambra State, should also be extended on gender basis and not mere on geographical basis.

Onyemelukwu, daughter of second republic Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme, made the suggestion in a chat with New Telegraph recently in Nnewi, during a one-day town hall meeting organized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter.

Lady Onyemelukwe said Anambra State had never had any democratically elected female governor since inception, despite the fact that the state had a high number of great women.

“Zoning should be all round. While canvassing zoning based on geographi-cal locations, we should also canvas zoning based on gender. Equity and fairness is not just all about geographical space; it should also be extended to gender.

“Among the aspirants from Anambra South, we have men and women of proven integrity and competence, who have what it takes to lead and be role models in Anambra.

We have a good example in Dame Virgy Etiaba, who was governor for three months, and she made a difference. “Anambra has women, who have set precedents to show that a woman can do it.

Anambra State is known for having very strong women. We have the likes of Prof. Dora Akinyili of blessed memory, who had a record that any man is yet to beat.

“I think, I am also a very good role model for young ladies and girls, who are coming up, to prove that a woman can do what a man can do. We have women who are good managers.

“Women are, in fact, multitaskers. They perform more roles than men. The woman builds up the home, and when the home is built up, the society is built up, and our nation is built up too.”

