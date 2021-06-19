Politics

Anambra guber: Ezeife reportedly dumps Ekwunife, backs Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Anambra guber: Ezeife reportedly dumps Ekwunife, backs Valentine Ozigbo

 

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Valentine Ozigbo, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants ahead of the upcoming governorship primary, stole the headlines after news broke that he had received the endorsement of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State.
This endorsement, which came along with a video, came as a shocker to the camp of another aspirant, Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra Senator representing the Central, who has spent the past month alleging that Dr Ezeife had endorsed her gubernatorial candidacy.
In the video, which has gone viral, Dr Eziefe, known by his Igbo title, ‘Okwadike Ndigbo’ was captured, saying: “The first time I met Val, he did a presentation to me and I was swept away. Many people have impressed me, but Val impressed me the most.”
After his speech, Okwadike prayed for Ozigbo, saying: “Since all power belongs to God, may it please the Lord that you become the next Governor of Anambra State.”
Okwadike’s wife, the former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Grace Ezeife joined her husband in blessing Valentine Ozigbo. The video shows the former first couple joined by their son, Engr Ebubedike Ezeife, and a number of other elder statesmen toasting to the success of Ozigbo at the upcoming primary and general elections.
Many observers are now left wondering why her perceived Igboukwu-born political godfather has dumped the Igboukwu-born senator.
“Okwadike wanted to escape Ekwunife’s pressure. In Val’s endorsement video, Okwadike stated that he had already been working to ensure Val’s victory. It is on record; nobody can deny it,” our source said.
“The meeting at Okwadike’s house lasted for over two hours. What you people are seeing is just five mins of that event. Okwadike also said so many things,” said the family source.
The PDP is holding its primary in a few days time, and our sources hinted that party leaders like Peter Obi, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Chief Olisa Metuh, Chief Chris Uba, Senator Joy Emordi, Evang Linus Ukachukwu and Chief Ben Obi are all working to ensure that the flag-bearer of the party comes from Anambra South Senatorial Zone in line with zoning agreement in the state.
Senator Ekwunife is married to Chief Larry Ekwunife from Anaocha in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, the zone she represents in the National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Race for which zone produces the next president after Buhari begins

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Race for who becomes the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has technically begun despite the obvious fact that the election is still more than two years away. In this analysis, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes on the race for the exalted office […]
Politics

Zamfara: APC moves to suspend, expel Sirajo Garba, 138 others

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

…to sanction members in court against Caretaker Committee The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the Zamfara State party leadership to immediately commence disciplinary proceedings with the aim to suspend and expel one Alhaji Sirajo Garba and 138 others. Alhaji Garba, campaign Director of Senator Kabir Marafa with […]
Politics

Buhari’s government lacks direction, says Odinkalu

Posted on Author with BIYI ADEGOROYE

  Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE dissects some national issues including governance, current probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), the antigraft war and sundry matters       Recently, President Buhari chided service chiefs over insecurity, but chose to retain […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica