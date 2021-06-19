Anambra guber: Ezeife reportedly dumps Ekwunife, backs Valentine Ozigbo

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Valentine Ozigbo, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants ahead of the upcoming governorship primary, stole the headlines after news broke that he had received the endorsement of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State.

This endorsement, which came along with a video, came as a shocker to the camp of another aspirant, Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra Senator representing the Central, who has spent the past month alleging that Dr Ezeife had endorsed her gubernatorial candidacy.

In the video, which has gone viral, Dr Eziefe, known by his Igbo title, ‘Okwadike Ndigbo’ was captured, saying: “The first time I met Val, he did a presentation to me and I was swept away. Many people have impressed me, but Val impressed me the most.”

After his speech, Okwadike prayed for Ozigbo, saying: “Since all power belongs to God, may it please the Lord that you become the next Governor of Anambra State.”

Okwadike’s wife, the former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Grace Ezeife joined her husband in blessing Valentine Ozigbo. The video shows the former first couple joined by their son, Engr Ebubedike Ezeife, and a number of other elder statesmen toasting to the success of Ozigbo at the upcoming primary and general elections.

Many observers are now left wondering why her perceived Igboukwu-born political godfather has dumped the Igboukwu-born senator.

“Okwadike wanted to escape Ekwunife’s pressure. In Val’s endorsement video, Okwadike stated that he had already been working to ensure Val’s victory. It is on record; nobody can deny it,” our source said.

“The meeting at Okwadike’s house lasted for over two hours. What you people are seeing is just five mins of that event. Okwadike also said so many things,” said the family source.

The PDP is holding its primary in a few days time, and our sources hinted that party leaders like Peter Obi, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Chief Olisa Metuh, Chief Chris Uba, Senator Joy Emordi, Evang Linus Ukachukwu and Chief Ben Obi are all working to ensure that the flag-bearer of the party comes from Anambra South Senatorial Zone in line with zoning agreement in the state.

Senator Ekwunife is married to Chief Larry Ekwunife from Anaocha in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, the zone she represents in the National Assembly.

