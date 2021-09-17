Anambra guber: Fear grips INEC over IPOB’s stay-at-home-order

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed fear over the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State following the stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The body further said that the attack on the facilities of the commission in May this year also posed a threat to the conduct of the slated election. INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, stated this in an interview with newsmen on a side line shortly after the opening ceremony of the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) AMBER Zone Implementers Workshop held in Awka, the state capital.

“Our preparations are on course, even with all the challenges we are facing, such as the attack on our state office on May 23rd and the sit-at-home order, which are eating into our preparation time. But we are doing our best. Ad-hoc workers are already being recruited online and we are interacting with the stakeholders and we are happy with where we are now and we are confident that on November 6, we will have a successful election.

Our 25,000 will be used. We are 5,720 polling units and we hope to deploy four staff for every polling unit.” “We are happy the way we are now and we are confident that on November 6, we will deliver a good election for the people of Anambra State,” he assured. He explained that the commission so far had recruited and mobilised about 25, 000 ad hoc staff for the poll across 5, 720 polling units and four staff each would be deployed to each polling unit during the exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...