Anambra guber: Group donates N10m to Soludo

A group supporting the gubernatorial ambition of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo in Anambra State, the Soludo Support Group (SSG) yesterday handed over a cheque of N10 million to the governorship aspirant for the purchase of Nomination Form. Prior to yesterday’s donation, another group was said to have handed the sum of N2 million to Soludo for the Expression of Interest Form.

The National Coordinator for the group, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, stated yesterday while handing over the cheque to Soludo that in view of the qualities possessed by the APGA aspirant, it had become imperative to raise funds in support of his ambition. He further explained that there was no other aspirant in all the political parties that is better qualified to manage the affairs of the state after the administration of Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra State.

In his response, Soludo said that the development was novel in the history of Anambra State politics and the country in general, even as he further described past governors of the state as great achievers in their respective capacities. While adding that it is on that premise that he would run his government, when elected, Soludo hinted: “When I said during the second term bid of our Governor, Willie Obiano that if it is not broken why mend it, people thought that I was not correct, but when you go down memory lane you will discover that past administrations in the state did well in their respective capacities.

“Don’t also forget that Mbadinuju established the Anambra State University, and put security of lives and property in Anambra State as top priority. Senator Chris Ngige came in and embarked on massive road construction across the state and when Peter Obi came into the saddle he confirmed with road construction and ventured into other areas. “Governor Obiano has today made it possible for Anambra to interface with the entire world with the Airport project and soon the International Conference Centre and the stadium would soon be ready. So, I am going to build on these structures and pillars put in place by the past and present administrations.”

