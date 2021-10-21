News

Anambra guber: Help Police, INEC conduct credible election, Mbah tells Editors

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mbah has asked the media managers and the Nigeria Guild of Editors to help the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible governorship election in Anambra State.

Mbah stated this on Thursday at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference with the theme: ‘Media in times of crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus’ held in Abuja.

The Police spokesperson, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba in the goodwill message at the conference, said: “The media should help the police by diagnosing crises, suggesting how the crises could be resolved and also do a post mortem of the crises.

“The media should support the Police, other security agencies and INEC to deliver free, fair and credible elections in Anambra State.

“The media should deal with issues of hate speech against every candidate.”

Mba, who said that the works of the Police and the media are not too different in nation building also said: “We need to deepen the relationship of the Police and the media for the growth and stability of the country.”

Also in his goodwill message, the spokesperson of the Department of State Service (DSS), Dr. Peter Afunnaya, who represented the Director General Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, admonished the media on what he termed as unprofessional conducts.

He charged the media to work closely with the security agencies to build a virile country.

Speaking on the need for the editors to know what goes out to the public, he said: “Giving the work in the current situation, whether there is a divergence or disagreement between you and owners of your platforms, who may be politicians but it’s also important for us to work in good conscience for common goals, therefore gentlemen we call on you to be resilient on the part of responsiveness to chart a common ground and pact that will give Nigeria lasting peace.

“In setting agenda and defining news we want you to be responsible as you are but continually being so. For instance why would an editor not call those who engage in destruction of properties by their names. Who are unknown gunmen? Call them by what they are because one of the speakers had earlier said terrorism thrives on publicity.

“It is necessary for us to rise to the occasion, to begin to define the type of Nigeria that we need and l can tell you every time we say security agencies are not doing anything, could you have imagined that they were not doing anything. Are we going to be here? No, of course. Security agencies are doing so much. We need your support and we call on everyone, all Nigerians, to rise to managing the challenges of today’s security problem in Nigeria that everyone should stand to be counted. Managing security in today’s Nigeria is not only the challenge of the security agencies, it is a challenge for all stakeholders. And in doing so, we have to be responsible, we don’t need to pass narratives that would further separate us. We should engage in the things that will unite us, bring us together, build our nation, attract foreign investment and make our children have a nation that they desire.

“I hope that after this meeting that editors, newspaper managers and media outfits would address the challenges of unprofessionalism, challenges of unethical behaviour in the industry and again to prevent any member using their platform to divide Nigeria and possibly find ways of regulating or managing or controlling what has become a very bad negative report of social media in Nigeria. If Nigeria boils, all of us will boil, if Nigeria goes down, all of us will go down. Because we are all involved, we have to be good citizens and responsible ones,” he said.

