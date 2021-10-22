Anambra guber: Help police, INEC to conduct credible election, Mba tells editors

Police have sought the support of media managers and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke yesterday, at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference with the theme: Media in times of crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus in Abuja, said police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needed their help towards a free, fair and credible poll. The Commissioners of Police, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said: “The media should support the police, other security agencies and INEC to deliver a free, fair and credible election in Anambra.

“The media should deal with the issue of hate speech against every candidate.” Mba, who said the work of the police and media are not too different in nation building also said: “We need to deepen the relationship of the Police and the media for the growth and stability of the country.” Spokesman for the Department of State Services (DSS), Peter Afunnaya, who represented the Director General Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, advised the media against unprofessional conduct.

On the need for editors to know what goes out to the public, he said: “Giving the work in a current situation, whether there is a divergence or disagreement between you and owners of your platforms, who may be politicians but it’s also important for us to work in good conscience for common goals, therefore gentlemen we call on you to be resilient on the part of responsiveness to chart a common ground and pact that will give Nigeria lasting peace.

“In setting agenda and defining news we want you to be responsible as you are but continually being so. For instance, why would an editor not call those who engage in destruction of property by their names. Who are unknown gunmen? Call them by what they are, because one of the speakers had earlier said terrorism thrives on publicity. “It is necessary for us to rise to the occasion, to begin to define the type of Nigeria that we need and I can tell you every time we say security agencies are not doing anything, could you have imagined that they were not doing anything. Are we going to be here? No off course. Security agencies are doing so much. “

