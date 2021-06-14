News Top Stories

Anambra guber: How APGA disqualified 5 aspirants to favour Soludo, others

In a bid to ensure that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof Charles Soludo, picks its governorship ticket for the November 6 contest, the All  Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has disqualified five aspirants ahead of the election.

 

Details and reasons for the disqualification is yet to be made known, but NEW Telegraph gathered that Carter Dike, Nonso Okafor, Akachukwu Nwankpo, Chuma Umeoji and Okwudili Ezenwank-  culturwo, were all disqualified by the party. Four of this disqualified are lawmakers who are contesting for the Anambra State governorship ticket under the platform of the APGA for the November 6 governorship election.

 

While Chukwuma Umeoji and Okwudili Ezenwankwo are House of Representatives members two state Assembly members disqualified are Cater Umeh and Nonso Smart. It was learnt that the move was geared towards ensuring that Soludo gets a soft landing without any strong opponent.

 

Three aspirants are now left to run for the primary election of the party which comes up on 23rd June.

 

They are Soludo, ThankGod Ibeh and Damian Okolo. Meanwhile, Okafor and Umeoji have assured their supporters that the disqualification would not stand. Both aspirants in separate statements urged their aspirants to be calm as they will bounce back.

