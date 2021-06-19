Anambra Guber: I want to return people’s confidence in governance – Moghalu

In the build up to the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, a frontline aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. George Moghalu, has said his main mission for wanting to contest is to restore the people’s confidence in governance.

Dr. Moghalu, who is equally the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),

disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen at a symposium to mark the 46th birthday anniversary of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The governorship aspirant said that one of the major challenges leading toa dearth of development advancement in the country was that there had been a disconnect between the people and the government.

“So, my mission mainly is to restore confidence, restore the people’s confidence in their government before you talk of infrastructural development.

“The people will be willing to work with the government once their confidence is restored in the government. It is about engagement.

“When people see your honesty, your commitment, your dedication there’s no way they won’t listen to you. Issues of insecurity, insurgency and what have you are issues that will also attract my immediate concern,” he said.

On his chances of winning the APC governorship primaries in Anambra, Moghalu said: “I have offered myself and I know that I have what it takes.

“For me, I believe very strongly that power belongs to God and he gives to who He pleases at His own time. I’m confident that by the grace of God, I will make it.”

