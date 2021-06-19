Politics

Anambra Guber: I want to return people’s confidence in governance – Moghalu

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comments Off on Anambra Guber: I want to return people’s confidence in governance – Moghalu

In the build up to the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, a frontline aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. George Moghalu, has said his main mission for wanting to contest is to restore the people’s confidence in governance.

 

Dr. Moghalu, who is equally the  Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),

 

disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen at a symposium to mark the 46th birthday anniversary of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.
The governorship aspirant said that one of the major challenges leading toa dearth of development advancement in the country was that there had been a disconnect between the people and the government.

 

“So, my mission mainly is to restore confidence, restore the people’s confidence in their government before you talk of infrastructural development.

 

“The people will be willing to work with the government once their confidence is restored in the government. It is about engagement.

 

“When people see your honesty, your commitment, your dedication there’s no way they won’t listen to you. Issues of insecurity, insurgency and what have you are issues that will also attract my immediate concern,” he said.

 

On his chances of winning the APC governorship primaries in Anambra, Moghalu said: “I have offered myself and I know that I have what it takes.

 

“For me, I believe very strongly that power belongs to God and he gives to who He pleases at His own time. I’m confident that by the grace of God, I will make it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Battle for LGs begins in Lagos as APC, PDP chieftains trade words

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Baring any unforseen circumstance, elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Development Areas in Lagos State is set to hold on Saturday July 24, 2021. This is in ensuring that the third level of government that is closer to the people of the grassroots is filled with elected representatives as the tenure of […]
Politics

It’s too early to talk about 2023 polls – Odoh

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Prof. Bernard Odoh is a former Secretary to Ebonyi State government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019. In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in the state chapter of the party, Governor Umahi’s defection and the security situation in the state, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports There are speculations […]
Politics

2023: Umahi won’t leave uncompleted project –Commissioner

Posted on Author Interview with KENNETH OFOMA

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Barr. Uchenna Orji in this Interview with KENNETH OFOMA bares his mind on the multi-billion projects going on in the state and assures that the State Governor Chief David Umahi will not abandon any project before bowing out from office in 2023     Ahead of 2023 when the tenure […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica