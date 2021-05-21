Politics

Anambra guber: If elected l’ll pay highest salaries – Nwaokafor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor has said he will pay the highest workers salary in the country if elected governor.
Nwaokafor, who spoke Friday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja after returning his Nomination forms, said Anambra should not be where she is today with internationally recognised entrepreneurs.
He noted that with his wealth of experience,  the state would  witness a dramatic change under his APC led leadership, just as he expressed concernn on the level of poverty in Anambra State.
He said: “After becoming the President of Awka Development Union, I decided to offer my self to solve the numerous problems in the state. People are really suffering and poverty is in the state,  so we need to support an experienced leaders like myself to save the state and its people from further suffering.”
The governorship hopeful, also encouraged Ndigbo to key in and support the administration of the President  Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, using the opportunity of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election,  adding that  “Ndigbo must not play opposition politics this time around
“We have lost a lot playing opposition politics. With good and all inclusive leadership, we will reform the Anambra State civil service and pay the highest salaries. We will revive agriculture and develop Onitsha and Nnewi as our industrial hub.
“We have plans to arrest youth restiveness by creating employment. We are ready for the race and we have put down our plans.
“As a consultant, I have worked for Anambra state in areas of revenue generation, so I am very much advantaged to reposition the state.”
On the agitation for zoning the governorship seat to Anambra South,  the APC aspirant noted: “In Anambra, zoning is an aberration. It is not contained in APC constitution. Why should we zone right now?  Every zone has produced  a governor, is it not right that we begin afresh? in fact Anambra South has benefitted more than any other zone in the list of governors for the state.”
On why he was not recognized by the APC  stakeholders in Anambra,  who recently summoned all the party’s governorship aspirants to a meeting in Abuja,  Nwaokafor noted, “It is my strength that made them not to invite me to the Patriots’ meeting. They were afraid of my strength. I am very strong and that is why they are afraid of me.  I am here, the first person to return my governorship forms, that shows how strong and prepared I am for the election.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he […]
Politics

Umahi: Delivering democratic deliverables

Posted on Author Francis Nwaze

    If we still agree that the Greek idea of government, democracy, which was later espoused by the American politician, Abraham Lincoln as “government of the people by the people and for the people,” with its dividends of basic and social amenities, when benchmarked with what is obtained in climes practicing monarchy and communism, […]
Politics

2023: Where are the presidential aspirants?

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE

Ahead of the 2023 elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE examines the reason behind the lull in the political parties as very few aspirants are showing interest in the presidential election   Despite widespread remonstrations about unimpressive performance of the current administration, the polity seems to have been hit by a dearth of aspirants for various political offices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica