Anambra guber: If elected l’ll pay highest salaries – Nwaokafor

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor has said he will pay the highest workers salary in the country if elected governor.

Nwaokafor, who spoke Friday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja after returning his Nomination forms, said Anambra should not be where she is today with internationally recognised entrepreneurs.

He noted that with his wealth of experience, the state would witness a dramatic change under his APC led leadership, just as he expressed concernn on the level of poverty in Anambra State.

He said: “After becoming the President of Awka Development Union, I decided to offer my self to solve the numerous problems in the state. People are really suffering and poverty is in the state, so we need to support an experienced leaders like myself to save the state and its people from further suffering.”

The governorship hopeful, also encouraged Ndigbo to key in and support the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, using the opportunity of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, adding that “Ndigbo must not play opposition politics this time around

“We have lost a lot playing opposition politics. With good and all inclusive leadership, we will reform the Anambra State civil service and pay the highest salaries. We will revive agriculture and develop Onitsha and Nnewi as our industrial hub.

“We have plans to arrest youth restiveness by creating employment. We are ready for the race and we have put down our plans.

“As a consultant, I have worked for Anambra state in areas of revenue generation, so I am very much advantaged to reposition the state.”

On the agitation for zoning the governorship seat to Anambra South, the APC aspirant noted: “In Anambra, zoning is an aberration. It is not contained in APC constitution. Why should we zone right now? Every zone has produced a governor, is it not right that we begin afresh? in fact Anambra South has benefitted more than any other zone in the list of governors for the state.”

On why he was not recognized by the APC stakeholders in Anambra, who recently summoned all the party’s governorship aspirants to a meeting in Abuja, Nwaokafor noted, “It is my strength that made them not to invite me to the Patriots’ meeting. They were afraid of my strength. I am very strong and that is why they are afraid of me. I am here, the first person to return my governorship forms, that shows how strong and prepared I am for the election.”

Like this: Like Loading...