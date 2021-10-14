News

Anambra guber: IGP orders deployment of 34,587 operatives, 3 surveillance choppers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Worried by the growing state of insecurity in Anambra State, and its likely implication on the November 6 gubernatorial election, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of 34,587 personnel, to guarantee a hitch-free exercise.

Also to be deployed are three Police helicopters, technical capabilities of the Police Air wing, the Force Marine, the Force Animal Branch, and other operational assets.

The precarious security situation in Anambra State had prompted the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to threaten a declaration of state of emergency by the Federal Government.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who conveyed the police chief’s directive in a statement, Thursday, said the directive was issued during the 2nd Strategic Police Managers’ Conference for senior officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

“The IGP noted that the Force has conducted an Election Security Threat Analysis as part of preparations for the Elections and also developed a Strategic Election Security Operational plan to stabilize the prevailing security situation in Anambra State,” the Force spokesperson said.

According to him: “These actions are aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The IGP further noted that the 34,587 personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU) as well as Police Medical Teams, will be on ground to guarantee a hitch-free election.

“In addition, three Police helicopters will be deployed for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities.

“The IGP has equally charged the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to return to their Commands and strengthen the security architecture therein especially as the year gradually winds down and the Yuletide season draws closer.”

