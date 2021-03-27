Anambra guber: I’ll end medical tourism –Maduka

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Godwin Maduka, has promised to end medical tourism in the state if he wins. Maduka, who was at the PDP national secretariat for his nomination form said he has developed a 10-point agenda for the development of the state.

He listed his areas of interest to include healthcare, education, job creation, transportation and infrastructure. The aspirant said he would standardise the existing hospitals in the state and regulate medical training and treatment. “There is no reason for Nigerians spending a lot of money on medical tourism. I’m a pharmacy, a physician in medicine.

“I’m one of those people that they come to in America. So we need to be able to build our own healthcare so that we won’t be flying out of this country to go everywhere, which is why I’m back for the past 15 years, and building the one of the most sophisticated training facilities, oncology, cardiology, whatever you mean that is killing our people. “It is not everybody that has a visa to go to everywhere get healthcare. So for that reason on medical care, I plan to put emergency room cubicle in 21 local government areas (of Anambra State), so that people that are down with stroke can go there quickly; people that are involved in accidents will go there quickly; people that suffer heart attack will go there quickly,” he stated. The aspirant also promised to tackle youth unemployment through Information Communication Technology (ICT), adding that he would establish telephone factories in the state. Maduka said he is not in the race for money or fame but because of his passion for good governance, and expressed disappointment at the deplorable state of Anambra and Nigeria.

