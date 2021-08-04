News

Anambra guber: INEC bans church, police station campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned parties from holding campaign rallies on church premises, police stations and public offices ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Also, the election body warned parties not to compromise the COVID-19 pandemic protocols as directed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. It added that it would conduct the election in the newly created polling units in the state. But the electoral body did not state any penalty for failure to adhere to the order.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Festus Okoye, said these in Abuja during the Implementation Meeting on Voter Enlightenment and Publicity for 2021Anambra Governorship election on Tuesday in Awka. “As some of you are aware, the new polling units created by the commission, it will come into force during the November 6 Anambra governorship election,” he said. Okoye said the body was saddened when the premises of its state Head Office went up in flames, destroyingequipment and vehicles. He added: “There is no doubt that the deployment of technology in the delivery of over 26 bye-elections since the 2019 general elections remarkably reduced the impact of human interferences in the outcome of the elections.

Our Reporters

