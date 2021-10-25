Anambra guber: INEC holds security meetin

News Top Stories

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has convened another security meeting over the Anambra governorship election taking place on November 6. This is the third meeting the Commission is holding towards a hitch free governorship.

 

The meeting is coming barely two days after the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IBOP) has threatened to declared a week sit-athome from November 5, if its leader Nnamdi Kanu who is facing treason trial at the Abuja High Court, is not granted unconditional release by November 4. INEC in a statement said the meeting of InterAgency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) will be held by 2 pm on Monday.

 

When the committee met early this month, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu alleged attempts  to stop the governorship election from being held as scheduled.

 

“Perhaps never before in our history has the importance of election security in a governorship election been this urgent. “The Commission is particularly concerned about the safety of voters and election day staff, including security officials who have also become the targets of these attacks.

 

“The thousands of young Nigerians that we intend to  deploy for the election, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and university students, need to be reassured of their personal safety.

 

“At the same time, deployment for the election will involve the movement of huge consignments of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of the state, 326 wards or registration areas and 5,720 polling units.

 

“That means over 6,000 locations to be protected. If  we add that to about 26,000 officials that will be deployed for the election, we begin to appreciate the magnitude of the challenge of securing the Anambra governorship election,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

 

The Commission had held an ICCES meeting on September 9. The last meeting was as a result of killings and disruption of electioneering campaigns of political parties by persons designated as “unknown gunmen.”

 

