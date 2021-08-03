News

Anambra guber: INEC laments multiple court orders, asks NBA to intervene

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says multiple orders issued on the November 6 Anambra governorship election have the tendency to affect the conduct of the exercise.

Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, spoke on the matter at the implementation meeting of the voter education and publicity department in Anambra on Tuesday.

He said the commission often complains about the frequency with which courts issued orders which he said have “far-reaching implications on the conduct of the Anambra state governorship election”.

“Some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the Commission and compromising its independence, powers and timelines for the conduct of the upcoming election,” he said.

Okoye said the commission usually issues access codes to the national chairman of political parties with which they upload the personal details and list of their candidates electronically.

He said this has prevented the demonstrations and violence normally witnessed in the commission’s premises by different party factions.

“Unfortunately, some of the judgements and orders given especially on the primary elections in Anambra State have bypassed our portal and sought to restore the manual submission of the List and Personal Particulars of candidates,” he said.

Okoye said it is becoming increasingly difficult for the commission to obey court orders and judgements “as some of the political parties and the candidates have perfected the art of shopping for the first in time or the latest in time”.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to intervene as such practice must not get to 2023.

“The leadership of the bar association and the leadership of the judiciary must wade into this descent to forum shopping and the multiplicity of orders and judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdiction,” he said.

“This is urgent, it is imperative and cannot be carried over to the 2023 general election.”

Since INEC released the list of cleared candidates for the Anambra election, some courts have issued conflicting orders.

In the case of Ugochukwu Uba and Valentine Ozigbo, both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two different courts declared them candidates for the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Following unrests in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely. New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October […]
News

Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of the coronavirus in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new infections in its update for October 12, 2020. The new figure is the highest daily count recorded so far in the month of October. The […]
News

No long vacation for judges in Lagos state this year –CJ

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba, yesterday said that Judges of the High Court of Lagos State will not go on long vacation this year. Justice Alogba disclosed this while speaking at the valedictory court session held in honour of Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson, who retired from the Lagos Bench June 27, having attained the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica