Anambra guber: INEC may disqualify APGA

…party didn’t indicate date for primary

The leadership crisis in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) might affect the party’s participation in the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

APGA, which is the ruling party in the state, is factionalised between Victor Oye and Jude Okeke. Oye, who Okeke claimed to have suspended and removed as National Chairman, attended the consultative meeting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held with leaders of political parties last week.

New Telegraph gathered that the commission wrote to the party declaring as invalid, its failure to notify INEC of the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and Section 85 of the Electoral Act. APGA has fixed Wednesday this week for the conduct of its governorship primary.

INEC has fixed the conduct of party primaries for the election of governorship candidate between June 10 and July 1. But the commission, in a letter to the National Chairman, drew his attention to the party’s “letter of June 16, 2021 forwarding the list of delegates for the nomination of APGA’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election. “This is to notify you that the records of the commission indicates that APGA did not duly notify the commission of the date of the congress where the ad hoc delegates were elected as required by Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). “Accordingly, the Commission is unable to confirm if the ad hoc delegates list submitted by your party is the outcome of a democratic process as required by Section 87(7) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“The commission wishes to emphasise the need for full compliance with all legal requirements for the conduct of party primaries as earlier communicated in the Commissions letter to your Party dated 37 June 2021 (REF: INEC/DEPM/ UPPM/119/1/37).”

INEC had earlier wrote to the principal counsel of a law firm, Omas and Partners, who had written and asked for the information, while relying on the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

The letter, which was dated June 18, 2021 read, “This is to inform you that the commission did not receive the statutory 21 days’ notice for the nomination of APGA Anambra State governorship candidate from Victor Oye-led APGA. “Accordingly, the commission did not monitor the said ward congress and as such, there is no monitoring report of the Commission.”

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, could not be reached for confirmation, as his line was switched off.

A source at the commission however, said the letter might have been leaked. The source ssid: “We have a channel of communicating to the media, which is through Okoye.

So if the letter did not come from him, that means it was leaked. That is all I can tell you now.” INEC had disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Rivers States in 2019 for failure to conduct its primaries within the stipulated time.

Like this: Like Loading...