Anambra guber: INEC publishes notice of election

Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday published a notice of election for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission shall, not later than 14 days before the day of the election, cause to be published, a notice specifying the date and hours fixed for the poll; the persons entitled to vote; and the location of the polling units.

In a statement by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the body said: “The notice shall set out the name and address of the polling agent, accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent, and sample signature of the agent at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election. “Parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the law and the guidelines for the deployment of polling agents.

Only duly accredited polling agents will be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres.” According to Okoye, November 21 is the last day for the submission of the names of polling agents by parties. The INEC chief expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the election, adding that non-sensitive materials for the exercise had been delivered. “The training of ad hoc staff is also going on as scheduled,” he said. According to him, the peace accord, which will be supervised by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar National Peace Committee, will be signed in Awka on November 4.

