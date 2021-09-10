Anambra guber: INEC recognises Ozigbo as PDP candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Valentine Ozigbo as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State. The body, in obedience to the order from the Court of Appeal granted on September 3, published the names of Ozigbo and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP. Meanwhile, the PDP has set up a 179-man National Campaign Council for the election. The event at the headquarters of the PDP in in Abuja on Thursday had in attendance 11 PDP governors, including Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.
Renowned economist, Prof Osita Ogbu, heads Alaigbo Stabilization Fund
…as Ohanaeze, S'East govs name full committee S outh East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have inched further towards empowereing the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund, with which they hope to begin massive development of the region, by setting up team of resource persons for the project. The team, which is made up of experts in […]
Stop shooting of unarmed citizens, resident doctors beg Buhari
Following the deepening unrest in some parts of the country as a result of the protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality, resident doctors have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the police and military from shooting unarmed protesters. T he appeal was contained in a statement signed by the President, […]
Crocodile Smile not targeted at EndSARS protesters –Army
The Nigerian Army has allayed fears of possible clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, saying the planned nationwide operation christened, "Exercise Crocodile V1 was not targeted at them. The Army had, last Saturday, fixed tomorrow as commencement date for the exercise,which it noted, would include positive identification of individuals. The statement announcing the operation had further disclosed […]
