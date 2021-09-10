Anambra guber: INEC recognises Ozigbo as PDP candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Valentine Ozigbo as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State. The body, in obedience to the order from the Court of Appeal granted on September 3, published the names of Ozigbo and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP. Meanwhile, the PDP has set up a 179-man National Campaign Council for the election. The event at the headquarters of the PDP in in Abuja on Thursday had in attendance 11 PDP governors, including Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

