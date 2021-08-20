News

Anambra guber; INEC returns Soludo as APGA candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Soludo thus replaced Chukwuma Umeoji, earlier recognised by the body.

The commission also replaced Jude Okeke with Onyekachukwu Gilbert as Soludo’s running mate. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said it was based on the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division), which set aside the judgement of a High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) have also substituted their deputy governorship candidate. While APC chose Chukwuemeka Stephen Okafor as its governorship running mate, YPP has Okechukwu Nnamdi Eze. Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading aspirant, Obiora Okonkwo, is now candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the governorship election, with Jessie Balonwu Uka is his running mate. Another PDP former aspirant, Godwin Maduka, is Accord Party’s governorship candidate while a former aspirant on APC platform, Bennett Etiaba, is the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

Six other parties, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), APM, AAC and ADP, equally made substitutions. According to Okoye, 11 out of 18 political parties fielding candidates for the election met the July 30 deadline for substitution of candidates. Out of this number, seven governorship candidates were substituted while eleven were deputy governorship candidates. Okoye said the final list of candidates would be published on October 7 as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

