Anambra guber: INEC threatens to prosecute unqualified candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to prosecute any candidate submitted to it by a political party for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election who fails to meet the qualification stipulated by the law. The commission, however, said it will publish names and particulars of nominated candidates for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election in their various constituencies today.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement after the management meeting yesterday, gave political parties that indicated interest to field candidate for the Anambra guber poll, between June 10 and July 1, to conduct their primaries.

Okoye, who is chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, enjoined the parties: “To conduct valid primaries and avoid acrimonious, opaque and skewed primaries leading to avoidable litigation.” According to him, political parties seeking to nominate candidates must hold direct or indirect primaries and the aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the primaries and the aspirant’s name forwarded to the commission as the candidate of the Party. On the FCT Area council election, the National Commissioner said members of the public should check the published list on the notice board at any INEC office in the constituency/Area Council where the candidate intends to contest.

Like this: Like Loading...