News

Anambra guber: INEC threatens to prosecute unqualified candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to prosecute any candidate submitted to it by a political party for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election who fails to meet the qualification stipulated by the law. The commission, however, said it will publish names and particulars of nominated candidates for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election in their various constituencies today.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement after the management meeting yesterday, gave political parties that indicated interest to field candidate for the Anambra guber poll, between June 10 and July 1, to conduct their primaries.

Okoye, who is chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, enjoined the parties: “To conduct valid primaries and avoid acrimonious, opaque and skewed primaries leading to avoidable litigation.” According to him, political parties seeking to nominate candidates must hold direct or indirect primaries and the aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the primaries and the aspirant’s name forwarded to the commission as the candidate of the Party. On the FCT Area council election, the National Commissioner said members of the public should check the published list on the notice board at any INEC office in the constituency/Area Council where the candidate intends to contest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Customs rakes in N13.1bn, processes 18m tonnes exports at Onne Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 11 Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, has collected a total of N13.1 billion in the last one month and has processed 18.08 million tonnes of exports. The amount, according to the command, was the highest revenue recorded since its creation over 37 years ago. It was also gathered that […]
News

A’Ibom: APC rejects creation of 39 wards by electoral umpire

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vehemently rejected the creation of 39 electoral wards in the state by the State Independent Electoral Commission. This was as the party, which insisted that the electoral umpire had no powers to do so, urged APC to boycott the proposed Local Government Council […]
News

UNWTO calls for ‘Best Tourism Villages’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The United Nations World Tourism Organsation (UNWTO) has commenced the process of recognising villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. This new initiative was made public at the opening of UNWTO Middle East regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The project […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica