Anambra guber: INEC to checkmate over-voting through BVAS

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Ahead of the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no over voting during the exercise. Similarly, the electoral umpire noted that the attendant problems of the network for the online transmission of Form EC8A (Result Sheets) online had been resolved by the body, noting that it can be sent and received both on and off line.

Also, the Commission said the issue of electricity that affected the card readers in the last election had been addressed as the Biometal Voter Accreditation System BVAS has an in-built battery system to last for over six hours with a power bank for every Returning Officer at the polling units.

INEC disclosed this at a workshop organised for journalists on the election process and procedures for 2021 Anambra governorship election, which was held in Awka, the state capital. The Head of ICT at INEC, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nnaji, said the results sheets would be electronically transmitted, adding that even if it is sent offline it would be received online by changing the offline mode.

Our Reporters

