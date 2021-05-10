Metro & Crime

Anambra guber: INEC to increase voting units to 5,720

Posted on Author *15 polling units located in shrines Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to increase the number of voting units in Anambra State from 4, 608 to 5,720 ahead of the November governorship election.
Similarly out of the over 2,500,000
registered voters in the state only about 500,000 persons have so far voted in every election as at the 2019 general election.
Also polling units located in shrines and residents of people totaling 15 would be relocated to other accessible areas as a result of complaints from voters and political parties in the state.
Disclosing this at the Commission’s stakeholders forum on the Expansion of voters Access to polling units in Awka, Anambra State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Nkwachukwu  Orji said that there are several polling units that are inaccessible to voters and those that are not known to the electorates which has been affecting the turn out during elections.
“The turn out in every election in Anambra state has been very poor and you can imagine that out of over 2,500,000 registered voters in the state only about 500,000 people come out to vote and that is the largest so far as at the last election in 2019.
“So we are expanding the voting units by about 1,112 polling units or more for people to have access to the voting units and very soon we shall provide the political parties with the data base of the affected polling units,” he explained.
.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Kyari
Metro & Crime

Alleged N41m extortion, a blackmail -DCP Kyari

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

…says petitioner ‘llbe, prosecuted A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has denied extorting N41 million from a businessman, Afeez Mojeed, while in charge of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos. He made the denial through his lawyer, Hamza Nuhu, in a rejoinder to a petition written by the businessman to the […]
Metro & Crime

Raped, blackmailed, 20-year-old lady attempts suicide

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Suspect threatens to post rape video on social media A distraught father, simply identified as Femi, has narrated how his 20-year-old daughter attempted to commit suicide by mixing Hypo and detergent with the intention of drinking it. According to Femi, family members had unwittingly entered the girl’s room and found out that she was attempting […]
Metro & Crime

On ‘No Music Day’ COSON asks Ganduje to pardon musician sentenced to death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has appealed to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, to pardon the 22-year-old musician, Aminu Yahaya Sharif, who was recently sentenced to death for blasphemy, by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court. In an address issued Tuesday in Lagos, on the occasion of the society’s No Music Day celebration, COSON Chairman Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica