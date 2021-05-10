Anambra guber: INEC to increase voting units to 5,720

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to increase the number of voting units in Anambra State from 4, 608 to 5,720 ahead of the November governorship election.

Similarly out of the over 2,500,000

registered voters in the state only about 500,000 persons have so far voted in every election as at the 2019 general election.

Also polling units located in shrines and residents of people totaling 15 would be relocated to other accessible areas as a result of complaints from voters and political parties in the state.

Disclosing this at the Commission’s stakeholders forum on the Expansion of voters Access to polling units in Awka, Anambra State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Nkwachukwu Orji said that there are several polling units that are inaccessible to voters and those that are not known to the electorates which has been affecting the turn out during elections.

“The turn out in every election in Anambra state has been very poor and you can imagine that out of over 2,500,000 registered voters in the state only about 500,000 people come out to vote and that is the largest so far as at the last election in 2019.

“So we are expanding the voting units by about 1,112 polling units or more for people to have access to the voting units and very soon we shall provide the political parties with the data base of the affected polling units,” he explained.

