Anambra guber: INEC’s plan to store materials in Imo plot to rig poll – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store materials for the November 6 Anambra governorship election is plotting to rig the election.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan warned that such could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the zone and scuttle the November 6 election.

The party called on INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to come clean on the plan, and on the allegations by Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, that: “INEC is planning to recruit returning officers from Imo State as well as to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Imo State to write the original results sheet in Imo State.”

PDP described the alleged compromises by INEC “as vexatious, provocative, completely intolerable and a direct recipe for a serious crisis in Anambra State, the southeast region and by extension derail our nation’s democratic order.

“Our party firmly rejects the reported move by INEC to use its facility in Owerri, Imo State capital, for the storage of electoral materials for the Anambra governorship election, rather than in Anambra State.”

The party argued that for any reason that desires to keep the materials in another state order than Anambra, the best choice ought to be Enugu State.

According to PDP, the availability of a functional airport in Enugu provides a more secure environment with regional security formations as well as better storage facilities at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the state.

It called on the INEC Chairman to save the situation by reversing the reported plan to store electoral materials in Imo State.

