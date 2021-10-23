News

Anambra guber: IPOB dares INEC, declares 1 week sit-at-home from Nov 5

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Indigenous People of of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a one week sit-at-home protest from November 5 to November 10, to prevail on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The order is coming at a time when Anambra State is preparing for its governorship election, which comes up on November 6.

IPOB’s Media and Public Secretary, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Saturday.

IPOB said: “Following the adjournment of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court case to 10th of November 2021, by the Federal High Court, Abuja, we the great movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that IPOB will lock down Biafraland from 5th of November to 10th of November except Sunday, November 7th, a day our people worship the Almighty God if the Nigeria Government fails to release our leader unconditionally before 4th of November 2021.

“Our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi must be released unconditionally on or before November 4, 2021 because he has not committed any offense known to any law.

“Failure to release our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before November 4, 2021, our one week Sit-At-Home begins on November 5, 2021 till November 10.

“Although we quite understand the pains and adverse effects of this option on our people, we are compelled to take it to achieve a better purpose in the collective interest of Biafrans.

“We have taken time to analyse what transpired on October 21 when our Leader was arraigned in court and discovered that the federal government is not sincere and only wants to humiliate him and keep him perpetually in DSS custody to rot there.

“We all saw how lawyers, journalists, Igbo delegates and respected traditional rulers and other people who came from all around the world to witness his court case were restricted and denied access into the court premises by security agents who kept them outside under the scorching heat of the sun. What a humiliation and wickedness!

“We cannot accept that anymore. We can never allow our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be tried secretly and we can never also allow him to be tried under Sharia law under any guise. Nigeria must follow International laws in handling our leader.

“Unless the federal government releases him unconditionally before November 4, we shall sacrifice one week for him as a warning protest to convey to our oppressors that Nnamdi Kanu represents over 70 million Biafrans.

“He is innocent of all the charges preferred against him. As long as he is in detention our individual businesses do not matter so much because he is suffering for us all and we can’t abandon him.

“We seriously regret the inconveniences this may cause our people but it’s a necessary sacrifice we need to make until we have our full independence. Nobody resident in Biafra land is expected to flout this directive as doing so amounts to challenging the will of the people on the Biafra project.”

Incidentally,  both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Government have repeatedly insisted that the Anambra governorship election will go ahead as scheduled.

On Thursday after a security meeting,  even President Muhammadu Buhari stressed the poll would hold saying he had given the Service Chiefs orders that proper security be provided so that the election can take place.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi blames FG for upsurge in kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the resort to military force by the Federal Government against bandits and herdsmen in Zamfara State and by extension, other troubled spots in the North, will be counterproductive and as such, not yield the most positive results. Gumi, who said military action against the bandits would only […]
News

Trade Fair: OPSN tasks local manufacturers on quality

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) and the business community have urged manufacturers operating in the country to improve the quality of their manufactured goods locally in order to enable them to compete internationally, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), expected to start January 2021. The Chairperson of […]
News

CSDP delivers 722 micro projects in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (Osun – CSDP), on Thursday stated that it has completed 722 micro projects in the state before its closure. The General Manager, Osun-CSDP, Mrs Funmi Abokede, disclosed this during a workshop for stakeholders on “CSDP Closure and The Emergence of Nigeria COVID- 19 Action Response and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica