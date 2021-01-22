Anambra guber: It’s South’s turn to produce next gov, says group

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on governorship aspirants from Anambra North and Anambra Central senatorial districts to shelve their ambition and allow Anambra South to produce the next governor of the state in the interest of justice and equity.

Anambra South is made up of Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South LGAs. However, Intersociety said its call for the governorship of Anambra State to shift to Anambra South was in line with the principles of equity, fairness and collective security as well as the spirit and letters of Sections 14 (4) and 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

While urging all governorship aspirants and electorate from Anambra Central and Anambra North Senatorial Districts to allow and support Anambra South to produce the next governor of the state, the group recalled that around 4th March, 2020, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth scribe and the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, led the Elders Council in a meeting with Governor Willie Obiano where the issue of zoning, among others, was agreed and conveyed in a press release.

Like this: Like Loading...