Anambra guber: Jewish community carpets Kanu over boycott call

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Comment(0)

*Alleges disenfranchising of 400,000 members

The call by the leader of the Indegeous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that elections will not hold in Anambra State has drawn the anger of both the members of Judism religion and Seven Day Adventists Church contending that he is on his own.
The groups also lamented what they call the disenfranchisement of over 400,000 members following the fixing of election dates on Saturdays – a day set aside for their worship.
The groups spoke to reporters Tuesday during the stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that Kanu has no right or power to stop Anambra people, or the South East in general, from taking part in elections in the country.
According to the President of the Nigerian Jewish Community, Elder Arthur- Regis Odidika, the statement is anti the interest of the Igbos “because we cannot succeed in our quest if we do not take part in the election.”
Speaking further he said: “There is a call on the proscribed radio station owned by Nnamdi Kanu which has been asking people not to take part in the November election in Anambra State and we wonder how the emancipation of Ndigbo can work if we fail to be part of the electoral process.
“We as a body stands for peace and brotherly coexistence and not war and we cannot afford to allow some people overheat the polity in Anambra State by the call for a boycott of the elections in Nigeria.”

