Anambra guber: Let’s close ranks, work for the common good – APC Patriots

All Progressives Congress (APC) Patriots, Anambra State, has called on all stakeholders in the party to close ranks, pull their strength and resources together and work for the common good and victory of the party at the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, rather than bickering over the recently held APC primary election won by Senator Andy Uba. The Patriots, who spoke at a press conference addressed by its spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, alongside two other members, Chizor Obidigwe and Mr. Chuks Chinwuba, in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Wednesday, said they were “saddened by the undue haste by some of our leaders to discredit the primaries, even while voting was yet to be concluded.” He said: “As it is, the primaries have been conducted and a winner announced by the chairman of the committee, Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State.

“We, therefore, urge all our party members to accept the outcome, congratulate the winner and work assiduously for us to win the main election. “Indeed, rather than take recourse to recriminations, this, we dare say, is the time to close ranks, bound together and jointly work as a team in the foreseeable march to Agu Awka Government House.”

