Anambra guber: Litigation threatens PDP’s chances as court sacks Ozigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may lose out of contention in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State if litigations arising from its disputed primaries are not urgently resolved. A High Court of Anambra State sitting in Awka, the state capital yesterday barred the party’s candidate for the election, Valentine Ozigbo, from parading himself as the PDP candidate and this has unsettled leaders and members of the party.

An order issued by the honourable Justice Obiora Nwabunike in suit no. A/230/2021 SENATOR UBA VS INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 2 ORS at the instance of Counsel to Uba, Emeka Nwankwo, also prohibits the PDP from presenting Ozigbo and prohibits INEC from accepting Ozigbo as candidate of the PDP until the final determination of the suit brought by Uba to nullify the parallel congress held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka at which Ozigbo emerged winner with 62 votes. Uba claims that the congress at which Ozigbo emerged was conveyed in disobedience to the judgment of an Abuja High Court, in violation of section 87 of the Electoral Act, sections 25 and 50 of the PDP Constitution and directive of INEC dated 22nd June 2021 which mandated PDP to comply with the Abuja High Court order issued by the honourable Justice AO Adeniyi.

Uba further claims that the primary election conducted at the Anambra State Congress held at Saint Paul University Awka at which Uba emerged winner and PDP governorship candidate with 275 votes was the proper party primary election in full obedience to the judgment of an Abuja High Court.

He added that it was in compliance with section 87 of the Electoral Act, sections 25 and 50 of the PDP Constitution and directive of INEC dated 22nd June 2021 which mandated PDP to comply with the Abuja High Court order issued by the honourable Justice AO Adeniyi. According to the seven paragraph, 3 page order signed by Justice O.A. Nwabunike and certified by Okeke T.A., Deputy Director, Awka Division of the Anambra State High Court, the judge at paragraph prohibits the three Defendants: INEC, PDP and Ozigbo as follows: “The Defendants are hereby ordered and directed to await the determination or outcome of this suit and restrained from presenting, receiving, parading, or accepting any person as the Governorship candidate of the 2nd Defendant’s party [PDP] for the Governorship election fixed for the November 6, to elect governor of Anambra State.”

